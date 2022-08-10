Who's Hiring?
One Last Shot, For Now

By Shelden Breshears
Aug. 10, 2022
Scattered showers and storms continue in the early morning hours for our Wednesday, and are set to fire up more storms this afternoon. For today, most rain shower activity will be focused from the central to southwestern panhandles and into eastern New Mexico. We’ll be just a touch warmer today, with highs in the upper-80s to low 90s, especially in the sunnier areas with relatively calmer winds. As we head into the second half of the week, temperatures look to climb as sunshine dominates the forecast.

