Officials investigating cause of 2-alarm fire on N. Jefferson Street in Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a building in the area of North Jefferson Street and Northwest 11th Avenue.

Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night to find a large garage with fire and smoke showing through the building.

As crews began working to extinguish the fire, a second alarm was called for assistance with firefighting operations.

The fire was brought under control just before 11:00 p.m.

Officials say the building was significantly damaged by the fire. The roof and sections of the exterior and interior walls collapsed.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

