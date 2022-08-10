‘It makes our students feel safer’: Panhandle school districts ensuring students are safe before first day of school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The start of the school year is just a week away and many have safety at the forefront of their minds.

Especially after the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, many parents want to know what is being done to ensure safety.

Governor Greg Abbott has recently ordered all public schools to conduct ‘In-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits,’ to make sure buildings are safe.

School districts across the state including Canyon Independent School District are currently focusing on these orders to ensure safety before the school year begins.

“Looking at all of our exterior doors to make sure that they were all functioning appropriately, locking appropriately, looking to make sure that we had training in place for staff and substitutes, looking at thread assessment training for our team to make sure they are all trained and ready before the first day of school,” said Robyn Cranmer, assistant superintendent of support services, CISD.

It also includes making sure everyone understands overall procedures and protocols within the district.

Cranmer also believes CISD has a strong relationship with local law enforcement, which helps bring more safety.

“We feel like whenever you see a police officer, if you see someone in uniform it’s going to make you feel safer and we know that, it makes our students feel safer, it makes our parents feel safer to send their students to those campuses and we understand that and we want to give them that feeling of safety when they show up at campuses,” said Cranmer.

CISD is also in the process of looking to implement a new reporting system.

Amarillo ISD has recently introduced a similar system, where the community can report any concerns about threats, school violence or weapons.

NewsChannel10 reached out to AISD for comment regarding safety for the upcoming school year, but directed us to its website where new safety information can be found.

