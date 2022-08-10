Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Monitors The Return To Typical August Conditions

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The last round of scattered showers for awhile is winding down across our area. The latest activity has helped to keep the heat down with 80s across much of the area today. Beginning tomorrow, rain chances will diminish as high pressure aloft builds across the region and allows sunshine to dominate. As a result, temperatures will be increasing back into the 90s for the next several days.

