Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doctor accused of poisoning husband with Drano, attorney says

A California doctor has been accused of attempting to kill her husband by poisoning him with Drano. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – In California, an Orange County doctor is accused of poisoning her husband with Drano.

Detectives have now released some of the video they said they used to build a case against her.

Steven Hittelman, the lawyer representing Jack Chen, said Chen’s wife tried to kill him by poisoning him with Drano.

Chen said he had three videos to prove it.

Screenshots taken from cameras hidden in the couple’s house were presented. They allegedly show the suspect, 45-year-old Yue Yu, who is also a local physician, pouring the drain cleaner into her husband’s lemonade.

“She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day,” Hittelman said. “Very calm … very methodical.”

Yu was arrested last week after the images were brought to Irvine police.

Hittelman said his client has been sick for months.

“So, he started to have unusual symptoms back in the spring of this year … March and April,” he said. “He went in to get checked by a doctor and found out he had had some physical effects and he started then to connect the dots.”

Aside from the chemical taste in his mouth, Yu’s husband was diagnosed with stomach ulcers, gastritis and inflammation of the esophagus.

He then set up the cameras in the kitchen at the family home and made the discovery, according to Hittelman.

Soon after, Chen filed a restraining order against his wife, who also goes by the name Emily.

In court documents, Chen alleges longtime verbal, physical and emotional abuse which extended to their two children if they “let Emily know that they enjoyed spending time with me.”

He said the abuse would also occur if the children showed affection towards him. In the documents, Chen said Yu would put the children in their room and yell at them until they stopped showing him affection.

Chen said he has filed for divorce.

Yu was held on $30,000 bail, and has since bailed out.

The district attorney has not yet filed charges.

Copyright 2022 KCAL,KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say

Latest News

Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook...
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office welcomes their newest K-9.
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has added a new face to their K-9 unit
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Tuesday.
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Aamir Khan in a scene from "Laal Singh Chaddha."
Run, Laal, run: ‘Forrest Gump’ gets remake in India