Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Center for Advancement extends registration for free GED program

The Center for Advancement has extended its registration deadline until Friday for its free,...
The Center for Advancement has extended its registration deadline until Friday for its free, women's-only GED program.(Timothy Martinelli)
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is extending its registration for its free GED program.

Registration was planned to end Thursday, but is now extended through Friday. The classes are available to any woman in Amarillo in need of help.

The program is a partnership with Amarillo College.

Resource Coordinator for the Center for Advancement Kim Lester said the classes are important and offer women one way to get out of poverty and find safety.

“I think it’s important for women to know that this is a women’s-only program,” Lester said. “Whether it’s your GED that you;re getting or one of the other services that we offer here at the Center for Advancement, that this is a safe place for you.”

Other services include assistance with addiction recovery, trauma groups and offering basic necessities such as food, clothing and hygiene items.

The classes will be offered at the Center for Advancement, but Lester added volunteers and representatives from AC will be there to help guide students through the program.

“We have a team of volunteers that are going to walk with you,” Lester said. “We’re not just going to just sit you in a classroom. We’re not just going to sit you in front of a computer. We are going to walk with you.”

The Center for Advancement is a part of Sharing Hope Ministry and specializes in giving post-offending women resources and help.

To register for the GED course or for help with other services, call (806) 358-7803 or email Kim Lester at cfa@sharinghopeministry.org.

“We will extend the registration into the evening if we need to,” Lester said. “Just let us know when you need to come by.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility

Latest News

Xcel Energy spent $745 million in area businesses and $84 million in property taxes and fees...
Xcel Energy spends $745 million in area businesses, $84 in property taxes, fees
River Road ISD adds School Resource Officer to cover all campuses
River Road ISD hires another School Resource Officer to solidify safety on campuses
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office welcomes their newest K-9.
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has added a new face to their K-9 unit
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law