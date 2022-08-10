Center for Advancement extends registration for free GED program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is extending its registration for its free GED program.

Registration was planned to end Thursday, but is now extended through Friday. The classes are available to any woman in Amarillo in need of help.

The program is a partnership with Amarillo College.

Resource Coordinator for the Center for Advancement Kim Lester said the classes are important and offer women one way to get out of poverty and find safety.

“I think it’s important for women to know that this is a women’s-only program,” Lester said. “Whether it’s your GED that you;re getting or one of the other services that we offer here at the Center for Advancement, that this is a safe place for you.”

Other services include assistance with addiction recovery, trauma groups and offering basic necessities such as food, clothing and hygiene items.

The classes will be offered at the Center for Advancement, but Lester added volunteers and representatives from AC will be there to help guide students through the program.

“We have a team of volunteers that are going to walk with you,” Lester said. “We’re not just going to just sit you in a classroom. We’re not just going to sit you in front of a computer. We are going to walk with you.”

The Center for Advancement is a part of Sharing Hope Ministry and specializes in giving post-offending women resources and help.

To register for the GED course or for help with other services, call (806) 358-7803 or email Kim Lester at cfa@sharinghopeministry.org.

“We will extend the registration into the evening if we need to,” Lester said. “Just let us know when you need to come by.”

