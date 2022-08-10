Amarillo Zoo hosting Kid’s Wildest Night Out event this Friday
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Kid’s Wildest Night Out event this Friday evening.
The event will be Friday, August 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo for kid’s ages six to 12 years old.
There will be pizza and drink provided and snack meals are welcome.
The program cost $10 per child.
To register, click here.
