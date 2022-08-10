Amarillo Art Institute hosting Art Festival this Friday
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting the Sunset Rising All Things Artful Art Festival On Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will include artist vendors, food, a silent auction, handmade tumblers, interactive art activities, demonstrations, and a full night of art and fun.
During the event the winners of the Best of the Southwest Summer Show will be announced at 7 p.m.
The event will help benefit the Amarillo Art Institute to help enrich lives through art.
Tickets for the festival can be bought online, here.
