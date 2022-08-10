Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Art Institute hosting Art Festival this Friday

Amarillo Art Institute
Amarillo Art Institute(Amarillo Art Institute)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting the Sunset Rising All Things Artful Art Festival On Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will include artist vendors, food, a silent auction, handmade tumblers, interactive art activities, demonstrations, and a full night of art and fun.

During the event the winners of the Best of the Southwest Summer Show will be announced at 7 p.m.

The event will help benefit the Amarillo Art Institute to help enrich lives through art.

Tickets for the festival can be bought online, here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Area beef producers announce their $670 million investment in a facility to process cattle into...
Area beef producers announce $670 million investment into facility

Latest News

Xcel Energy spent $745 million in area businesses and $84 million in property taxes and fees...
Xcel Energy spends $745 million in area businesses, $84 in property taxes, fees
School Safety
‘It makes our students feel safer’: Panhandle school districts ensuring students are safe before first day of school
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office welcomes their newest K-9.
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office has added a new face to their K-9 unit
Stratford police has arrested three suspects after finding around 15 pounds of drugs during a...
3 arrested after finding drugs during traffic stop in Stratford