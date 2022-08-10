Who's Hiring?
3 arrested after finding drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Stratford police has arrested three suspects after finding around 15 pounds of drugs during a...
Stratford police has arrested three suspects after finding around 15 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 54.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford police has arrested three suspects after finding around 15 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 54.

According to officials, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 54.

The driver, 20-year-old Matthew Romero told officials that he was traveling to Junction City Kansas, but the two passengers had different stories.

The officer asked permission to search the vehicle finding six sealed packages containing blue pills believed to be fentanyl.

All three suspects have been arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

