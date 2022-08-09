Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car.

According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.

An orange Jeep Wrangler driven by 26-year-old Alejandra Baray Martinez had been traveling west on Amarillo Boulevard passing Grant Street.

A 72-year-old man was crossing Amarillo Boulevard from south to north and was struck by the Jeep near the intersection of Grant and Amarillo Boulevard East.

The 72-year-old man died on scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the next of kin for the 72-year-old man has not been located at this time.

Police say Martinez showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

