Randall County lifts burn ban, Potter County still to decide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Commissioner’s Court lifted the burn ban in an announcement today, but the Fire Chief said there are still state laws to follow.

Some of those laws include being able to burn “domestic waste” such as household trash or rubbish, but Randall County Fire Marshal Troy Ducheneaux says there are still state laws such as the Clean Air Act which prohibit the burning of petroleum products such as tires.

“Any time that you do any burning make sure that you have adequate space from what you’re burning, or that burn-barrel, or something along those lines has adequate clearance from any dry or other fuels that could ignite easily,” Ducheneaux said over the phone.

There are also regulations such as where waste can be burned and to ensure waste is burned on the property it was created.

“You can’t burn inside municipalities that prevent you from burning inside those areas through their own ordinances,” Ducheneaux said. “If you do burn inside the unincorporated areas, know when it’s safe to burn, and know what you’re burning.”

Potter County has yet to lift its burn ban which is currently in effect.

Public Information Officer of the Potter County Fire Department Steven Denny commented via phone the decision will be made on Aug. 22, when the commissioner’s court meets again.

He noted there is still significant threat of fire due to current drought conditions.

