New preliminary flood map for Roosevelt County available for public viewing

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Roosevelt County recently implemented a new Preliminary Flood Insurance Rates Map.

The County encourages property owners to review this new plan to learn about potential local flood risks and flood insurance requirements.

According to FEMA, communities and residents can use this information to make informed decisions about building, developing, and flood insurance.

FEMA also stresses that flooding can and does happen outside of the most vulnerable areas.

To find more information on the preliminary flood maps, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.