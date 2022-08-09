Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

New preliminary flood map for Roosevelt County available for public viewing

Roosevelt County recently implemented a new Preliminary Flood Insurance Rates Map.
Roosevelt County recently implemented a new Preliminary Flood Insurance Rates Map.(Source: FEMA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Roosevelt County recently implemented a new Preliminary Flood Insurance Rates Map.

The County encourages property owners to review this new plan to learn about potential local flood risks and flood insurance requirements.

According to FEMA, communities and residents can use this information to make informed decisions about building, developing, and flood insurance.

FEMA also stresses that flooding can and does happen outside of the most vulnerable areas.

To find more information on the preliminary flood maps, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Shamrock.
Traffic stop over the weekend leads to meth seizure estimated at $950,000 near Shamrock
Amarillo police has arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter resulting a man dead after...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery
FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
Amarillo police has arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter resulting a man dead after...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery
Potter County approves abatement for Tyson $200 million expansion
Potter County approves abatement for Tyson $200 million expansion