High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors.

Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Seniors 60 years and up who provide a form of ID can sign up for a monthly food box valued between $60 and $70.

Declaring income is optional, however if more than one person lives at their home, income and information must be provided.

How do I know if I meet the Income Eligibility Guidelines for CSFP?
How do I know if I meet the Income Eligibility Guidelines for CSFP?(Source: High Plains Food Bank)

For more information, click here.

