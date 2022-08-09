Who's Hiring?
Family Support Services hosts monthly Parent Cafe to help parents build strong relationships with children

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services Amarillo is hosting their monthly Parent Cafe event with the theme building strong relationships with your children.

The event is Thursday, August 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

“The whole point of the Parent Cafe is to learn from your fellow parents how to keep your family strong,” says Micah Bynum, outreach and parent support specialist for hopes program, Family Support Services. “I don’t know very many people who wouldn’t be interest in either strengthening their family or keeping their family strong.”

To keep a family strong the event will increase parenting knowledge, strengthen parent/child bonds, and help with communication between parents and children.

“It’s a time for parents to get together and enjoy peer-to-peer learning,” says Bynum. “It’s building strong relationships with your children and so the Parent Cafes will focus on the five protective factors for building strong families.”

Parent Cafes happen once a month, the second Thursday for English speakers and the fourth Thursday for Spanish speakers.

“Anything and everything that we can do to support parents in the Amarillo and Canyon area with young kids we will do,” says Bynum. “It’s a unique opportunity where parents can immediately get involved and that way they can benefit from one of the many services that we offer to support local parents.”

To sign up for the Parent Cafe, click here.

