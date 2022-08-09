Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of storms has developed in our area late today and scattered activity will continue into the night. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but many of the storms will have dangerous lightning and the wind may be quite gusty in the vicinity of the stronger storms. With increasing cloud cover, temperatures will cool quickly by evening and we will we drop into the 60s by morning. Tomorrow storm chances will dwindle a bit into the 20% range with temps remaining in the low 90s. Mid to upper 90s will set in by the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Shamrock.
Traffic stop over the weekend leads to meth seizure estimated at $950,000 near Shamrock
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery

Latest News

Shelden's Tuesday Outlook
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 8/9
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Cool, Cloudy, Calm & Rainy?
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms