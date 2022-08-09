Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Chances

Another round of storms has developed in our area late today and scattered activity will continue into the night. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but many of the storms will have dangerous lightning and the wind may be quite gusty in the vicinity of the stronger storms. With increasing cloud cover, temperatures will cool quickly by evening and we will we drop into the 60s by morning. Tomorrow storm chances will dwindle a bit into the 20% range with temps remaining in the low 90s. Mid to upper 90s will set in by the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.