Countdown to Kick Off: Vega Longhorns focus on leadership

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Countdown to Kick Off continues with a short trip west on Interstate 40 to Vega where the Longhorns are.

The Vega Longhorns have been pretty solid over the last few years, but fresh on the horns mind is the first round playoff exit from a year ago.

Vega has averaged close to nine wins a season over the last four and big things are expected for the Longhorns again in 2022.

“This leadership has been unbelievable, you know, through the spring here into the first few days or two days, said Vega

Head Coach Jason Porton. “There’s a bad taste in our mouths. Not just mine, but the kids as well. And when you have that, you kind of tend to bring a little bit more focus and a little bit more energy and we’re hoping that we can capitalize on that.

They’ll be giving a run at the district championship in district 1-2A.

“We’re not going to lessen the expectations at all,” Porton said. “We still have high expectations and expect a lot out of our kids and they expect a lot out of themselves.”

The Longhorns lost in the first round last year to the Wellington Skyrockets.

“My freshman year was the first time we ever lost to Wellington and that kind of hit me in the deepest part of my heart,” said Vega Senior Brody Black. “I feel like this year is really going to be our time to get them back.”

Vega Senior Joaquin Segovia is confident about the team building up to a good season.

“Me and my group of seniors are trying to create better leadership for the rest of the team, build better chemistry and hopefully it will work out for us this year compared to last year,” Segovia said.

The Vega Longhorns open the season at home with Bovina.

