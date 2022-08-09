Who's Hiring?
Cool, Cloudy, Calm & Rainy?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s a lot to like with our Tuesday forecast, as rain chances look to continue, and temperatures will stay cool, and winds will be calm! For the early parts of Tuesday, expect lingering showers and storms, especially off to the south, where heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s by mid-morning with highs in the mid-90s at their hottest, with 80s expected as well. Rain chances will kick back into gear this afternoon, much like Monday, however, with more widespread coverage expected. Non-thunderstorm winds look to stay calm all day.

