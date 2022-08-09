Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City of Amarillo hosting meeting on grant program to help senior citizens

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is hosting a citywide meeting to talk about a grant program that will help senior citizens.

On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a meeting at their office.

The meeting will provide information to local business’ on how they can apply to be apart of the grant program.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be looking through the requests of applications from eligible nonprofit organizations in the area who can provide services to senior citizens.

The minimum funding request per application is $50,000 and you must be a non-profit organization within city limits that supports senior services under ARPA rules.

They have designated around $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for programs that will serve senior citizens within the Amarillo community.

To receive a copy of the application contact 806-378-3028.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Shamrock.
Traffic stop over the weekend leads to meth seizure estimated at $950,000 near Shamrock
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery

Latest News

Commodity Supplemental Food program provided to seniors 60 and over.
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
family support services hosts monthly parent cafe
Family Support Services hosts monthly Parent Cafe to help parents build strong relationships with children
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard