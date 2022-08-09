City of Amarillo hosting meeting on grant program to help senior citizens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is hosting a citywide meeting to talk about a grant program that will help senior citizens.

On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department will host a meeting at their office.

The meeting will provide information to local business’ on how they can apply to be apart of the grant program.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be looking through the requests of applications from eligible nonprofit organizations in the area who can provide services to senior citizens.

The minimum funding request per application is $50,000 and you must be a non-profit organization within city limits that supports senior services under ARPA rules.

They have designated around $600,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for programs that will serve senior citizens within the Amarillo community.

To receive a copy of the application contact 806-378-3028.

