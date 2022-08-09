Who's Hiring?
LIVE: Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks Tuesday and signing the measure indicating approval of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign a ratification, giving the United States’ approval for previously unaligned Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be on hand for the signing in the East Room of the White House.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of NATO’s expansion by a 95-1 vote Wednesday. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, cast the only no vote.

The two nations in north Europe were propelled into the organization by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Each member government in NATO must give approval for new members to join.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

