Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying burglary suspect dressed in ‘dog or reindeer’ costume

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of a business near South Western Street.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify three suspects involved in a burglary of a business near South Western Street.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Monday, July 25, at around 4:47 a.m., Amarillo police responded to a call about a vehicle crashing into the front of a business near S. Western.

The vehicle involved was later found to be stolen.

Police say two suspects entered the store while the third suspect waited outside.

One suspect was wearing a dog or a reindeer costume and the other suspect described as a 20 to 30-year-old white man, was wearing a dark colored hoodie and jeans.

Police say the suspects caused thousands of dollars of damage to the store.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Business Burglary Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

