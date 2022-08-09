Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

105-year-old veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal for service in WWII

A veteran who was a Merchant Marine in World War II was honored for his service with a Congressional Gold Medal.
By Alex Loroff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A 105-year-old veteran in Wisconsin is being recognized for his service to the United States during World War II.

Friends, family and fellow veterans filled the Whitehall High School auditorium Monday to witness Reynolds Tomter be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.

Tomter was a member of the U.S. Merchant Marines when he served in WWII and was responsible for delivering cargo across the Atlantic to Allied Forces that were fighting in Europe, according to WEAU.

During the war, more than 9,000 Merchant Mariners lost their lives while transporting supplies and reinforcements overseas, which was a higher proportion than those killed in any military branch in WWII.

Despite those sacrifices, Capt. Chris Edyvean said it took many years for the U.S. government to recognize the work that was done by the Merchant Marines.

“Franklin D. Roosevelt, when he signed the G.I. Bill, he had it on his radar to extend similar benefits to the United States Merchant Marines,” Edyvean said. “That never happened, and he passed away, and it kind of got swept under the rug.”

Merchant Marines were finally given veteran status in 1988, and a Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor Merchant Mariners was signed in 2020.

Even though it took decades, Tomter said he is happy he and his fellow Merchant Marines are being acknowledged for their service.

“Not getting recognized, not until 1988, that hurt a little bit,” Tomter said. “But, this medal is the payoff, and it’s never too late, so I’m very happy about the whole affair.”

For Edyvean, who’s a current Merchant Marine, he’s proud to see someone who served in the same branch be honored in such a meaningful way.

In the end, Tomter was glad to share the moment with the Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin, community.

“Everybody in the Midwest are good friends, good neighbors, we love each other,” Tomter said. “That’s the payoff, the show of appreciation.”

Tomter also received international recognition at Monday’s ceremony, being awarded the Nova Scotion/Norwegian Convoy Cup and the Norwegian Liberation Medal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Shamrock.
Traffic stop over the weekend leads to meth seizure estimated at $950,000 near Shamrock
Amarillo police has arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter resulting a man dead after...
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery
FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

Latest News

A grand jury declines to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black...
Grand jury declines to indict Emmett Till accuser
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81