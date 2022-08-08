WTAMU ‘Back to School’ job fair to connect students with businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be hosting a job fair later this month to connect students with area businesses.

The “Back to School” job fair is on Aug. 25 and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WTAMU Senior Career Services Coordinator Beth Mowry said the fair’s target audience is freshman and sophomores looking for part-time jobs, and WTAMU is still accepting applications for local businesses to apply.

“What we love to do is help employers connect with good talent,” Mowry said. “We feel like here at WT we have that talent of students who are looking to gain competencies to be able to grow their experience.”

Mowry said the job fair had more than 300 students participate last year, and that it is a good networking opportunity for both students and employers.

“Sometimes they’re looking to help with student debt maybe while they’re on campus, have a little extra earning money, and then add to their skills while they’re here with us and getting their education,” Mowry said. “It’s a good opportunity for students as well.”

The job fair is the first of a number of career opportunity events WTAMU is holding, including one for graduate students in September and an internship fair in November.

“It’s also a way for the students to get familiar with the employers,” Mowry said. “Some of those same employers might also attend the Career EXPO, where they will be looking to fill part time rolls as well.”

For more information on how the upcoming job fairs, visit here.

