WT hosting their August Great Books Series ‘The Alamo’ this Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host their August Great Books Series over exploring the truth behind myths in John Wayne’s ‘Alamo’.

This event will be on Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Jean Stuntz will lead the discussion of “Myth, Legend, John Wayne, and the Alamo”.

Stuntz is an expert in Texas history who retired this spring after 21 years at WT, said that while Wayne’s films are generally worth watching, “The Alamo” isn’t really reflective of what actually occurred in San Antonio in 1836.

“Many people across America have learned about the Alamo through Wayne’s movie, but I want to discuss the real reasons behind the battle of the Alamo,” Stuntz said. “Texas history is much more interesting when you know what really happened.”

To register for the August discussion, email Dr. Patricia Tyrer at ptyrer@wtamu.edu.

