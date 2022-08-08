Who's Hiring?
TxDOT crews working on I-27 and State Loop 335 this Tuesday evening

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-27 and 335 loop on Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

Crews will be working on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly.

On Tuesday night, the I-27 northbound lane will be closed between the state loop 335 frontage roads in both directions.

Drivers will be detoured to the Bell Street and state loop 335 and Bell Street and I-27 intersections.

On Wednesday night, the state loop 335 eastbound and westbound frontage roads will be closed between the I-27 frontage roads in both directions.

The I-27 southbound frontage road also will be closed between the state loop 335 frontage roads in both directions.

Drivers will be detoured to the Bell Street and I-27 intersection, the state loop 335 and Coulter intersection, and the Sundown and I-27 intersections.

