Scattered Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers and storms for a couple of days. A bit unsettled through Tuesday and Wednesday, with a small chance of a few showers on Thursday. The ridge of high pressure over the area will shift north through the middle of the week. That shift drops the temperatures just a bit and increases the chance for scattered showers and storms to 30-40%. The second part of the week and the week look dry with high in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.