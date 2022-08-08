Who's Hiring?
Scattered Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers and storms for a couple of days. A bit unsettled through Tuesday and Wednesday, with a small chance of a few showers on Thursday. The ridge of high pressure over the area will shift north through the middle of the week. That shift drops the temperatures just a bit and increases the chance for scattered showers and storms to 30-40%. The second part of the week and the week look dry with high in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

