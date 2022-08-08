Potter County approves abatement for Tyson $200 million expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Commissioners Court approved a reinvestment zone and agreed for a property tax abatement for Tyson Fresh Meat.

The court approved the 10 year tax abatement starting at 100 percent and decreasing by 10 percent each year.

“The way that abatement’s going to work, 10 percent is going to roll off every year so Potter County will get taxes after the second year and the third year it will be even more,” says Kevin Carter, President & CEO, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. “We did that because there wasn’t new employees added but it was still a significant investment.”

Tyson is planning a $200 million expansion that will add 78,000 square feet to the harvest floor and 65,000 square feet of employee welfare space that will include lockers and a cafeteria.

“It’s just time for them,” says Carter. “They have a large investment here they’ve been here since the early 70′s. It’s just time to do some remodeling and bring it up to 2020 standards. It’s an exciting project to spend $200 million out there.”

No new jobs will be created with this expansion but the company will keep all 4,075 current employees

“With the additional revenue to the county, it actually allows them to add more services,” says Carter. ”It’s also a benefit to the 4,000 people that are out there. Just an all around win. Just an all around win for the folks that live out there and then with the additional revenue that the county just provides better county services.”

The project is in the planning stages right now and is estimated to be done in 2026.

