Missing german shepard reunites with family after almost 5 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sheba, the long-lost German Shepard reunited with her family today after nearly 5 years.

Sheba was stolen back in 2018 in the Baytown area, on Monday she was found in Borger about 600 miles away from home.

She left from the Hutchinson County Airport this morning around 9 a.m. and was flown by Scott Sackett and his grandson.

They flew Sheba to Denton and then pilot Ryan Dusek flew the rest of the way to Baytown.

The family and Sheba reunited around 2:30 p.m.

The family could not be more excited to have their missing dog back at home.

The family kept their promise of a steak dinner for Sheba.

The flight home was all made possible by Friends of Texas Panhandle Shelter Pets and the Pilots and Paws program.

Thanks to micro-chipping and a Borger Animal Control officer, Sheba was able to find her family again.

The City of Borger invites the community to a microchip clinic from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1404 West Wilson.

