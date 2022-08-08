Higher Rain Chances, Lower Temps

After a mostly quiet weekend, things look to change starting mid-morning Monday with an incoming front. Firstly, this front will basically put a lid on our daytime highs, keeping most of the area in the low-to-mid 90s if not upper 80s with breezy north winds. Then, later on today showers and storms look to fire along the front of this boundary, meaning the further south we can get that front, the better rain chances look for more of the region. This evening, storms will come off the mountains of New Mexico, meaning best chances will stay to the west today.

Rain chances continue until late Wednesday as of right now.

