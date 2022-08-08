Who's Hiring?
Deaf Smith County Hospital District Expanding WorkSmart Program to include employee wellness

The Deaf Smith County Hospital recently announced the expansion of their WorkSmart program.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Hospital recently announced the expansion of their WorkSmart program.

The expansion of this program will help provide employers with a trusted healthcare partner to provide health and medical screenings.

Through the WorkSmart wellness program, employees will be able to access blood sugar and cholesterol screenings; an analysis of kidney, liver, and thyroid function; blood pressure, allergy, and tobacco screenings; and PSA testing.

“The WorkSmart employee wellness program is the latest step in making Deaf Smith County Hospital the preeminent health care provider in the region while also providing employers a reliable partner to help decrease absenteeism and improve employee satisfaction,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO.

The WorkSmart program is currently partnering with the Hereford division of Brandon & Clark, the region’s leading industrial services provider.

“Brandon & Clark’s commitment to the health and well-being of its employees is to be commended,” said Barnhart. “We’re delighted to partner with such an employee-friendly and forward-thinking company.”

Deaf Smith County Hospital plans to partner with additional employers to bring preventive care to more employees in the region.

