Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis Police Department arrested a man today who is suspected of robbing a convenience store with a gun in June.

CPD said 22-year-old Dakota Conner is facing a charge of armed robbery, which is a second-degree felony.

The charge stems from June 25, when employees at an Allsups, located at 2600 w. 7th St., told police an armed robbery had occurred.

Employees said a man came into the store that night wearing a camo hooded jacket and a face covering. He had a gun in one hand and a paper bag in the other.

He demanded money from the cash register and left with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

On June 28, Clovis police received video of the crime and identified the suspect.

Conner was identified as the suspect and was arrested today.

