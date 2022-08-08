Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis police arrest suspect linked to Allsups armed robbery

CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT(CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis Police Department arrested a man today who is suspected of robbing a convenience store with a gun in June.

CPD said 22-year-old Dakota Conner is facing a charge of armed robbery, which is a second-degree felony.

The charge stems from June 25, when employees at an Allsups, located at 2600 w. 7th St., told police an armed robbery had occurred.

Employees said a man came into the store that night wearing a camo hooded jacket and a face covering. He had a gun in one hand and a paper bag in the other.

He demanded money from the cash register and left with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

On June 28, Clovis police received video of the crime and identified the suspect.

Conner was identified as the suspect and was arrested today.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself
Sheba, the long-lost German Shepard reunited with her family today after nearly 5 years.
Missing German Shepherd reunites with family after almost 5 years
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Rain Chances Going Up
Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro
Officials: Friona woman charged with federal crime after holding 17 immigrants hostage
Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and...
Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say

Latest News

Potter County approves abatement for Tyson $200 million expansion
Potter County approves abatement for Tyson $200 million expansion
Scattered Storms
WTAMU will be hosting a "Back to School" Job Fair and is still allowing local businesses to...
WTAMU ‘Back to School’ job fair to connect students with businesses
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Shamrock.
Traffic stop over the weekend leads to meth seizure estimated at $950,000 near Shamrock