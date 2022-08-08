Amarillo Area CASA hosting Open House event this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is inviting the community to their Open House this Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be on Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Area CASA, Inc.

The community members will be able to tour the office, meet the staff, and hear about the work CASA is doing for the children in foster care.

The event is a come and go where there will be light drinks and snacks served to guests.

