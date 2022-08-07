AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A small pattern shift brings higher rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures. The high pressure ridge over the area will shift to the north the next few days. Small disturbances in the upper level wind flow will increase the chance for scattered showers and storms. Big severe weather outbreaks are not forecast, but some heavy downpours are likely and brief gusty outflow winds are possible. The pattern calms down by the end of the week and the weekend and temperature bounce back a bit to just above average.

