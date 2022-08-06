Who's Hiring?
Warm Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run a little above average through the weekend. The eastern half of the Panhandle will see 100 degrees and higher. Rain chances remain petty small, just a very few late day or early evening showers in a few spots. Rain chances go up a little bit Monday through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure shifts from over us to the north, and temperatures back down just a bit.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

