Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run a little above average through the weekend. The eastern half of the Panhandle will see 100 degrees and higher. Rain chances remain petty small, just a very few late day or early evening showers in a few spots. Rain chances go up a little bit Monday through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure shifts from over us to the north, and temperatures back down just a bit.

