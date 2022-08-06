Rain Chances Going Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another quiet and warm day on Sunday. Into the first part of the work week the high pressure ridge sitting over us will shift to the north. That will allow the rain chances to go up a bit and the temperatures to come down a bit. Rain chances on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will run about 30-40% each day, Highs will run just below average, near 90 through mid-week.

