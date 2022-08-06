Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kick Off: Friona gets ready for the season

By Vanessa Garcia and Greg Kerr
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For tonight’s Countdown to Kick Off, we travel southwest along U.S. 60 to Friona where the Chieftans are ready for another playoff run.

Friona plays in a very tough District 3-3A, but this is a program coming off an eight win season that included a six game winning streak. But they fell short in the playoffs.

The Chieftans know something about the post season.

They have been there five straight seasons and this is a quality program that prides itself on defense.

If Friona is to make a run, it’ll be the defense that has to get it done.

“We’re talking about defense,” said Head Coach Jimmy Arias. “Our defense line is pretty stout. They’re all coming back from last year, so we’re hoping we’ll be able to stop the run and make teams pass the ball. We think if we’ll be able to do that, that we’ll be able to make a run for the playoffs.”

The Chieftans open the 2022 season at home against Panhandle on Sep. 2.

Be sure to watch the Wrap Up every Friday night during the high school football season.

The show will be packed with scores and highlights from all across the Panhandle.

The Wrap Up kicks off on Aug. 26 at 11:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10.

