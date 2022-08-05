WT Connect Coaches program offers new student

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is offering a new on-ramp to campus life for every new student enrolling in the fall semester.

WT’s new Connect Coach program has a group of more than 70 WT staff members, as well as some faculty and graduate assistants, are paired with each student taking part in WT’s New Student Orientation events.

On the second day of each orientation session, the Connect Coaches walk the students through a checklist of critical steps to take—not only academically, but also find their place socially at WT.

Each student taking part in New Student Orientation is asked to fill out a survey before they arrive on campus that asks them what they do for fun, where their strengths were in high school and, most importantly, asks them what they want to experience in college.

“We know from the groundbreaking study of validation theory by Dr. Laura Rendón that we need to enable our students, especially minority or first-generation students,” said Amber Black, assistant vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success.

