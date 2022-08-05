Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center expands hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be expanding their hours to include Saturday mornings.

With the help of volunteer staff, the museum is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum admission is free for veterans and active-duty military, $5 for adults, and $2 for school-age children and anyone enrolled in school.

