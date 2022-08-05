Who's Hiring?
Rainbow Room of Amarillo asking community to help donate school supplies to foster children


Hosting a Back to School Supply Drive.(Source: Rainbow Room of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rainbow Room of Amarillo Back to School Supply Drive is now available for the community to help donate to the children in foster care.

The drop-off location for the school supplies is, Texas DFPS, 3521 SW 15th Avenue.

The deadline for these donations is Wednesday August 31.

“We feel every child deserves the opportunity to have the supplies they need to be successful and confident in school,” said Jennifer Sugg, Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator. “We’re asking the community to help with donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and more.”

To make a donation for the Rainbow Room Amazon School Supply Wish List, click here.

Corporate and monetary donations are also welcome.

For more information call Jenn Sugg, Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator at 806-354-6292 or jennifer.sugg@dfps.texas.gov.

