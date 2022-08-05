Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Memphis man arrested for masturbating on bus

A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on...
A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure while on a bus.

The incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

When she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

Williams is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Lyndell Hall
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart
Clovis Police Department
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - For President Joe Biden, the $739 billion plan can help lower inflation, cut the...
Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems’ economic plan
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Refugee Language Project
GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America