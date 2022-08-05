Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season.

The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more.

It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701 Plains Blvd.

The market will last until the first freeze in the coming months.

