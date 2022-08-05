Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast

After a mild start, Friday afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 90s and there will likely be a few triple digit locations in the eastern part of the area. With the daytime heating we expect at least a few scattered storms to build up here and there. Rain chances will continue at 20% one last day today, but the weekend appears to be hot and dry with highs in the upper 90s. Our next potential rain making system will be a weak front scheduled to arrive early next week.

