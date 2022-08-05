Countdown to Kick Off: Dimmitt Bobcats giving 100% every day

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Countdown to Kick Off continues with the Dimmitt Bobcats.

Dimmitt Head Football Coach Johnny Nino is in his second season in Dimmitt.

Breaking down his first season, the Bobcats won more games a year ago than Dimmitt won in the previous three seasons — which was two.

So, it is important his Bobcats get off to a good start in 2022.

“We have to try and get confidence through our own non-district schedule. It’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be hard. We got Memphis, we got Alton, Sunray then we got Brownfield and then Highland Park and there’s no easy teams there. So hopefully, being through that non-district schedule will start getting better. Our confidence will get better and hit district on a high note,” said Nino.

Last year’s overall record was 3-8 and the district record was 1-6 for the 3A-2 Division team.

“We’re using those games to build up our momentum you know we’re planning on winning all those games and then heading into our first district game and ready to go,” said Sabian Martinez, a senior at Dimmitt.

For Dimmitt, improvement comes with improvement not only on the field — but doing the right things off the field could also be a gamechanger come late November.

“We’re coming out here, we’re going 100 percent every day. We’ve kind of eased into it in the pas,t just not really starting out as serious as we have been. We got our weights up, we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna put that work in,” said William Van Zee, a senior at Dimmitt.

Van Zee’s teammate said they are putting in the hard work this summer.

“We got a lot of people in the weight room. People getting stronger. We’ve had a lot more come in the summer and get some extra work than we had in the past and that plays a big part in it,” said Gabriel Reyes, a senior at Dimmitt.

The Bobcats are likely midpack in a 3-3A right now, but at the same time, the foundation is being laid and the team is accepting the challenge.

The Dimmitt Bobcats open the season on the road at Memphis on Aug. 26.

Be sure to watch the Wrap Up every Friday night during the high school football season.

The show will be packed with scores and highlights from all across the Panhandle.

The Wrap Up kicks off on Aug. 26 at 11:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.