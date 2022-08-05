Ama-Con returns to Amarillo Civic Center after 2 years of scaled back events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ama-Con is back at Amarillo Civic Center after two years of canceled or scaled back events.

Dozens of vendors are setting up today for the event this weekend, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are already on site.

“Ama-Con is a celebration of everything that’s geeky and awesome,” says Stacy Clopton, coordinator of pr and programming, Amarillo Public Library. “If you are into comic books or anime or science fiction or gaming of any kind the Amarillo Civic Center is the place to be this weekend.”

On Saturday August 6, the event starts at 10 a.m. and goes till 7 p.m. The event is followed by a ‘geek prom’ from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday the events will be from noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $8 for a two-day pass and $5 for a single day, no charge for kids 6-years-old and under.

The event will have vendors, special guests and panels for the biggest Ama-Con Amarillo has seen.

“We are in four giant exhibit halls in the Amarillo Civic Center and there is something to do and something to learn around every corner,” says Clopton. “We really want everybody to come out.”

Ama-Con will also include the Public Health Department offering vaccinations and boosters, Coffee Memorial having a blood drive and Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will have adoptions.

The event is a fundraiser for Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and the money will support English as a second language classes, summer reading clubs and author visits.

“I always like to say, if you’re a football fan it’s not hard to find your people,” says Clopton. “But if you’re into science fiction if you’re into comic books it can be a little harder to find your people and events like Ama-Con make that possible.”

