WT Enterprise Center hosts ‘Recuit:Able’ to connect entrepreneurs to WT students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT Enterprise Center is hosting an event to connect entrepreneurs to West Texas A&M University’s college of business students.

The first event of it’s kind, ‘Recruit:Able’ will be August 18, at 6:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall on WT’s campus.

WT Enterprise Center explains the event as “connecting entrepreneurs who are able to recruit with ‘recruitable’ college of business students.”

Small business owners will be able to work with students who have fresh new ideas and new skills that they’re learning to help grow their businesses.

In turn, the students are going to get experience that they need to get a job after graduation or even learn entrepreneurial skills and launch their own business after they graduate.

“Our main goal is two fold,” says Gina Woodward, Regional Director for Americas SBDC at WTAMU. “One is to help small business owners through recruit:able so that they can grow their businesses. On the flip side, we want to benefit students by giving them skills they can add to their resume for future employment or hopefully help them learn those entrepreneurial skills to develop their own business.”

The round-robin style event will have small business owners and local entrepreneurs who are hiring internship positions.

“We want to help them hire qualified candidates that are bringing skills to the table where they can actually develop and execute new projects that will truly grow those small businesses and impact the community,” says Woodward.

Students will have the opportunity to understand how small businesses operate and develop skills to use in their careers.

“These students are going to be learning,” says Woodward. “They are going to be working one on one with small business owners. Unlike the stuff that you learn in the classroom, which is still valuable you’re learning theory there. This is where they’re actually going to execute and be able to implement those skills and see them carried out and get to see how valuable they truly can be.”

During the event the businesses will conduct interviews with potential interns and it is requested that students come with resumes.

“This will help students get hands on training,” says Adam Jiwa, Marketing Manager at WT Enterprise Center. “They also get to work with people who have been doing this a lot longer than they have.”

WT Enterprise Center has a goal of 30 small businesses so it can match up with the huge pool of college of business students.

Sign ups are open until Aug. 15, but will be open until the event for an additional cost.

The link to sign up for businesses is here.

The link to sign up for students is here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.