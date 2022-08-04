Showers and Storms Possible

Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. Then going into this afternoon, showers and storms are going to be popping up again, especially in the west. Winds will be mostly calm, with conditions drying out for the weekend, with rain chances moving back in early next week.

