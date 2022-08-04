Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Showers and Storms Possible

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. Then going into this afternoon, showers and storms are going to be popping up again, especially in the west. Winds will be mostly calm, with conditions drying out for the weekend, with rain chances moving back in early next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
Shawn Summers, charged with threatening President Biden (Source: Randall County Jail)
Judge approves psychiatric evaluation of Perryton man accused of threatening the President
Lyndell Hall
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Forecast & Radar Update
Shelden Web Graphic
Spotty Showers and Toasty Temps
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks August Heat, Rain Chances
weather
Doppler Dave 4 p.m. weather update