Panhandle Breast Health receives $25,000 grant for LGBTQ+ cancer prevention project

Panhandle Breast Health (Source: Panhandle Breast Health Facebook Page)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health is receiving a $25,000 grant to put towards cancer prevention specific to the LGBTQ+ community.

The money is coming from the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which has a goal to reduce cancer deaths by 40 percent by 2035, according to the foundation’s news release.

The foundation gave grants to 10 projections, including Panhandle Breast Health.

“We are thrilled to be supporting this diverse array of projects that bring attention to cancer screening disparities in the LGBTQ+ community,” said Heather Mackey, Senior Director of Cancer Prevention and Early Detection at the Prevent Cancer Foundation. “There is a great need to provide services to support the unique health barriers faced by this community, and our grantees are making that possible so all populations can access the health care they need to prevent cancer or detect it early.”

Panhandle Breast Health and Haven Health Clinics are partnering up to create the Transcending Limits Cancer Screening Initiative, which is a pilot project that will build on existing successful programs in conducting outreach specific to the LGBTQ community.

The project will include access to free mammograms, low-cost pap tests and HPV vaccinations.

Panhandle Breast Health will coordinate efforts with Haven Health to provide information on cancer screening to the LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

