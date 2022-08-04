Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

