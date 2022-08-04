Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doppler Dave Tracks Some Normal August Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few scattered storms have affected our area today, some of which have been a bit heavy with strong winds and torrential rain. The activity will quickly diminish again tonight and we will see a decrease in rain potential as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be running hot over the next few afternoons as highs in the mid to upper 90 degree range remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Lyndell Hall
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
Clovis Police Department
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

Latest News

weather
Weather Forecast 8/4
Shelden Web Graphic
Showers and Storms Possible
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Forecast & Radar Update
Shelden Web Graphic
Spotty Showers and Toasty Temps