Doppler Dave Tracks Some Normal August Weather
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A few scattered storms have affected our area today, some of which have been a bit heavy with strong winds and torrential rain. The activity will quickly diminish again tonight and we will see a decrease in rain potential as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be running hot over the next few afternoons as highs in the mid to upper 90 degree range remain in the forecast through the weekend.
