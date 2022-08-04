Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Countdown to Kick Off: River Road Wildcats ready for a run

The Wildcats on the practice field were feeling confident this week about the upcoming season....
The Wildcats on the practice field were feeling confident this week about the upcoming season. (Photo taken in 2021)(Source: KFDA)
By Alissa Spangler and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Countdown to Kick Off continues at River Road High School, and expect to see some cats running wild all the way back to the playoffs.

The Wildcats on the practice field were feeling confident this week about the upcoming season.

The team went 7 to 5 a year ago. It was River Roads best season in several years.

“I know we made it the past two years, but you know we got to go farther than we have before,” said Vinny Aguilera, senior, who is on his second year on varsity.

River Road Head Coach Bryan Welps began leading the team four years ago and has made a steady improvement since then.

“We sell a different culture around here we’re all about working hard each and every day and getting better at our skill and our craft,” Welps said. “So it and and the work ethic and the things that we put in here, our kids do. We try to learn that we’re gonna work for everything that we’re gonna get.”

Welps added he is confident about the season.

“If that mentality has built in here and our kids are, it’s an expectation we’re gonna show up,” Welps said. “So hopefully the younger ones that picked that up and know how hard it takes to work and know how hard it is to work each and every day on the fundamentals of this game, because if you’re fundamentally sound, I think you can compete with anybody. If you’re not, it’s going to catch up with you.”

Right now, it looks like River Road could be catching up on several teams.

With a taste of the playoffs that ended with a second round loss, the Wildcats want more.

“I believe we can win bi-district and last year the loss to Brock was tough. I want to make sure we get farther than that this year,” said Drake Killman, senior, who is on his second year on varsity.

The Wildcats first game of the season is at home against Lubbock Roosevelt on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against...
Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city
Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard
Randall County Sheriff's Office
One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter

Latest News

Bushland High School
Countdown to kick off: Bushland Falcons
VIDEO: Countdown to kick off: Bushland Falcons
VIDEO: Countdown to kick off: Bushland Falcons
The Tasocsa Lady Rebels have found their new basketball head coach. AISD announced the hiring...
Tascosa hires head coach Chris Sumrall to lead Lady Rebels basketball
VIDEO: Tascosa hires head coach Chris Sumrall to lead Lady Rebels basketball