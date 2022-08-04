Countdown to Kick Off: River Road Wildcats ready for a run

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Countdown to Kick Off continues at River Road High School, and expect to see some cats running wild all the way back to the playoffs.

The Wildcats on the practice field were feeling confident this week about the upcoming season.

The team went 7 to 5 a year ago. It was River Roads best season in several years.

“I know we made it the past two years, but you know we got to go farther than we have before,” said Vinny Aguilera, senior, who is on his second year on varsity.

River Road Head Coach Bryan Welps began leading the team four years ago and has made a steady improvement since then.

“We sell a different culture around here we’re all about working hard each and every day and getting better at our skill and our craft,” Welps said. “So it and and the work ethic and the things that we put in here, our kids do. We try to learn that we’re gonna work for everything that we’re gonna get.”

Welps added he is confident about the season.

“If that mentality has built in here and our kids are, it’s an expectation we’re gonna show up,” Welps said. “So hopefully the younger ones that picked that up and know how hard it takes to work and know how hard it is to work each and every day on the fundamentals of this game, because if you’re fundamentally sound, I think you can compete with anybody. If you’re not, it’s going to catch up with you.”

Right now, it looks like River Road could be catching up on several teams.

With a taste of the playoffs that ended with a second round loss, the Wildcats want more.

“I believe we can win bi-district and last year the loss to Brock was tough. I want to make sure we get farther than that this year,” said Drake Killman, senior, who is on his second year on varsity.

The Wildcats first game of the season is at home against Lubbock Roosevelt on Aug. 26.

