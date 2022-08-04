Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Lyndell Hall
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
Clovis Police Department
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

Latest News

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Memorial held for family killed at Iowa park
American basketball star Brittney Griner hears her verdict in the drug possession trial in...
Brittney Griner listens to verdict in Russian trial